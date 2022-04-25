Senior RJD leader and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav has announced decision to quit party. "I walked on the footsteps of my father. I respected all the party workers. I will soon meet my father and resign from the party," Yadav said in a tweet.

Amid the war of words with his brother and de facto party chief Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's several recent acts have been seen an open revolt against the party, triggering speculations about his exit.

Lalu Prasad's elder son last made headlines for his appearance at Iftaar party where he was seen having a chat with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After the Inftar event, Tej Pratap had said that he had political discussions with Nitish Kumar. In October last year, Tej Pratap has raised many eyebrows after he walked down to the Patna office of the Lok Janshakti Party's faction headed by Paras, to attend the first death anniversary of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Tej Pratap chose to honour the invitation extended by Paras, younger brother Tejashwi preferred to pay floral tributes at his residence where a portrait of Paswan was placed alongside that of Jayaprakash Narayan, a freedom fighter whose death anniversary falls on the same date.

More to come