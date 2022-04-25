हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tej Pratap Yadav

BREAKING: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav drops resignation bomb - 'Will quit after meeting father'

Tej Pratap Yadav resignation news: "I walked on the footsteps of my father. I respected all the party workers. I will soon meet my father and resign from the party," Yadav said in a tweet.

BREAKING: RJD&#039;s Tej Pratap Yadav drops resignation bomb - &#039;Will quit after meeting father&#039;
Senior RJD leader and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav has announced decision to quit party.

Senior RJD leader and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav has announced decision to quit party. "I walked on the footsteps of my father. I respected all the party workers. I will soon meet my father and resign from the party," Yadav said in a tweet.

Amid the war of words with his brother and de facto party chief Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's several recent acts have been seen an open revolt against the party, triggering speculations about his exit.

Lalu Prasad's elder son last made headlines for his appearance at Iftaar party where he was seen having a chat with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After the Inftar event, Tej Pratap had said that he had political discussions with Nitish Kumar. In October last year, Tej Pratap has raised many eyebrows after he walked down to the Patna office of the Lok Janshakti Party's faction headed by Paras, to attend the first death anniversary of former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

While Tej Pratap chose to honour the invitation extended by Paras, younger brother Tejashwi preferred to pay floral tributes at his residence where a portrait of Paswan was placed alongside that of Jayaprakash Narayan, a freedom fighter whose death anniversary falls on the same date.

More to come

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tej Pratap YadavTej Pratap Yadav Resignation NewsTej Pratap Yadav resigns
Next
Story

PM Modi to attend 90th anniversary celebration of Sivagiri Pilgrimage on April 26

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Center banned 16 Youtube channels for spreading fake news