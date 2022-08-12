NewsIndia
Breaking: This BIG Leader quits TMC, submits his RESIGNATION to Mamata Banerjee

Pavan Varma was sacked from the JD(U) over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act as he did not agree with the stand of Nitish Kumar on the issue. He then joined the Trinamool Congress.

KOLKATA: In yet another setback to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a senior TMC leader Pawan K Verma on Friday tendered his resignation to the party president.

Verma took to Twitter and wrote, "Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards."

 

 

It may be recalled that Pavan K Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined Trinamool Congress last year, saying it was the need of the hour to work for strengthening the Opposition.

“Keeping the political circumstances in mind, it is imperative to strengthen the Opposition,” he had told reporters then.

Varma, along with Prashant Kishor, was expelled from the JD(U) last year after the two stepped up attacks on its alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

His resignation came days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan, breaking JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has come under an Opposition attack after TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal were arrested by the central agencies - ED and the CBI - in separate cases of alleged corruption.

She has been accused of patronising criminals like Anubrata Mandal. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya has alleged that Mamata gives state protection to those who operate crime and extortion syndicates under her watch.

