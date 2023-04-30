Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Slams Protesting Wrestlers, Says 'Their Motive Is Politics Not My Resignation'

New Delhi: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, on Sunday slammed the athletes for their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and said that their motive is politics and not his resignation. Wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, have been protesting since April 23, demanding criminal action against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven wrestlers including a minor, following which an FIR was filed against him.

Speaking to reporters, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "This battle has gone beyond the athletes now as political parties have become part of it. From day one of the protest, I felt that this protest was politically motivated and not the voice of the athletes. They have been influenced by politicians."

He added that it is clear that these athletes are being used by Congress and other opposition parties.

"It's evident since the beginning that their (protesting wrestlers) motive is politics, not (my) resignation," he told reporters.

His reaction came after several leaders from various political parties including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CPI-M's Brinda Karat visited the protest site and extended their support to the athletes in the last few days.

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics

The protesting wrestlers on Saturday warned against using their platform for political gains claiming few people are trying to take their fight for justice in a different direction. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said they won't let anyone use their platform for political gains.

"A few people are trying to take our movement in a different direction and we strongly refute it. This is a fight for justice for India's daughters," Punia said but did not mention whom he was referring to.

He added that politics and other things are 'secondary' and that the dignity and honour of women are first.

Vinesh Phogat also sought to placate the people in position of power.

"All those, who hold constitutional posts (I want to say), that the common man also deserves respect. We respect all, we will not say anything that goes against their honour, but we should also be respected," she told reporters.

The wrestlers have asserted that they won't leave the protest site until Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is arrested.

On Friday, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.