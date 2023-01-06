topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
COLD WAVE

Brutal cold wave kills 25 in Kanpur, people die of heart attack, brain stroke

According to the control room of the Cardiology Institute, 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday (January 5).
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 11:16 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Brutal cold wave kills 25 in Kanpur, people die of heart attack, brain stroke

Kanpur: The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh is turning deadlier by the day. In Kanpur, on Thursday, 25 persons died due to heart attack and brain stroke. Seventeen of these died even before they could be given any medical aid. According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attack and brain attack.

According to the control room of the Cardiology Institute, 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday.

Of these, 41 patients who were in critical condition, were admitted. Seven heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition died due to cold. Apart from this, 15 patients were brought to emergency in a brought dead condition.

ALOS READ- Weather report: Colder days ahead in Delhi, IMD predicts rains in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Professor Vinay Krishna, director of cardiology, said that patients should be protected from cold in this weather.

A faculty member in the King George`s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, "Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible."

Live Tv

Cold wavedeathsKanpurUttar PradeshUP weatherweather news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists