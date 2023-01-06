Weather report: Colder days ahead in Delhi, IMD predicts rains in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Dense fog with cold waves continues to engulf most parts of the country and the mercury is likely to dip in Central India and East India during the next 24 hours while scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Islands, predicted IMD.

The minimum temperature in East India will further dip by 2-4 degrees celsius during the next 24 hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (January 6). IMD further predicted that the temperature will also drop in Central India in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, Dense to very dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh while dense fog conditions will prevail in North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya.

"Ground frost condistions very likely in isolated pockets of Rajsthan," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.

IMD predicts rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

IMD has predicted isolated light rainfall over South Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada during the next 24 hours.

Due to trough from southeast Uttar Pradesh to west Vidarbha in lower tropospheric levels; isolated light rainfall likely over south Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, north Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during next 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 4, 2023

Rainfall, thundershower in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall and thundershower were observed at isolated places over Coastal Anhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Friday (January 6) and the IMD has predictedscattered rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in next few days.