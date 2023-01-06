topStoriesenglish
Weather report: Colder days ahead in Delhi, IMD predicts rains in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu

Temperature will dip further by 2-4 degrees celsius in next 24 hours in East and Central India, predicted the met department.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Dense fog with cold waves continues to engulf most parts of the country and the mercury is likely to dip in Central India and  East India during the next 24 hours while scattered rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Islands, predicted IMD.

The minimum temperature  in East India will further dip by 2-4 degrees celsius during the next 24 hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (January 6). IMD further predicted that the temperature will also drop in Central India in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, Dense to very dense fog is likely in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi and in some pockets of Uttar Pradesh while dense fog conditions will prevail in North Rajasthan, North Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya. 

"Ground frost condistions very likely in isolated pockets of Rajsthan," stated IMD in its daily weather bulletin.

IMD predicts rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

IMD has predicted isolated light rainfall over South Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall, thundershower in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Rainfall and thundershower were observed at isolated places over Coastal Anhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu on Friday (January 6) and the IMD has predictedscattered rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala in next few days.

 

