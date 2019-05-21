BSE Odisha Class 10 Results Announced: Over pass percentage 70.78, check grade distribution

BSE Odisha Matric Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has declared Odisha Class 10th board exam 2019 results on official websites bseodisha.ac.in. The overall pass percentage is 70.78. A total of 3,97,125 students passed the exam, out of which 1,91,655 are male and 2,05,470 female.

Here's a complete list of grades awarded to students:

A2 Grade - 9938

B1 Grade - 24991

B2 Grade - 45319

C Grade - 76139

D Grade - 116262

E grade - 122062

F grade - 163954

Here's how to check BSE Odisha 10th Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to any of these websites

www.bseodisha.ac.in

www.bseodisha.nic.in

www.orissaresults.nic.in

www.result.gov.in

www.examresults.net

www.indiaresults.com

Step 2: Look for 'Result' link or Odisha results and click on it

Step 3: Enter the roll number or name and hit submit.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to save a copy of their scores.

One can also check their scores via SMS.

Type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 5656750.

This year, the results were delayed due to Cyclone Fani which wrecked havoc in the state.

A total of 523,000 candidates appeared in the Odisha Class 10th examinations this time. The exams were held from February 23 to March 8, 2019, according to official data.