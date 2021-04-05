BSEB Bihar Board class 10 matric exam 2021: Here's when BSEB matric toppers' list will be released

Bihar BSEB 10th result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will on Monday, April 5 release the class 10 matric result of Bihar Board. According to reports, the results will be announced at 3:30 pm today. Students who appeared for the BSEB exam this year can check out their class 10th matric results 2021 on the official website of BSEB, which is - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board 10th result 2021: BSEB Matric Toppers' List

According to reports, the Bihar School Examination Board will release the list of Bihar Board matric toppers once the result of class 10th matric exams are declared. The toppers' list will have the details of students like their names and Roll Numbers along with their scores and their parents’ name. The list will also feature their school name. As per the reports, the toppers' list will include names and details of first top 10 rank holders of BSEB 10th exam 2021.

According to reports, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Education Department will also be present at the event where the matric exam results will be announced.

According to reports, at least 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Board examination, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 this year, across the state. The exams were conducted at 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

The board made the announcement regarding the same on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. Earlier last year, Bihar board matric results were announced in May.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official site of BSEB:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

In 2020, the class 10 matric result of BSEB was declared on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 per cent. The examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.