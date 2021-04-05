BSEB Bihar Board class 10 matric exam 2021: Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to announce result at this time

Bihar BSEB class 10th matric result 2021: Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB is all set to release the class 10th Bihar Board result 2021 at 3.30 pm on Monday, April 5. The BSEB will release the class 10th matric result 2021 on its official website, which is - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

According to reports, Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will announce the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary of Education Department will also be present at the event where the matric exam result will be announced.

According to reports, at least 16.84 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 Bihar Board examination, which were conducted from January 20 to February 24 this year, across the state. The exams were conducted at 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys.

The board made the announcement regarding the same on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. Earlier last year, Bihar board matric results were announced in May.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official site of BSEB:

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

In 2020, the class 10th matric result of BSEB was declared on May 26 amid the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 80.59 percent. The examinations were conducted from February 17 to 24, 2020.