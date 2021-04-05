हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSEB 10th result 2021

BSEB Bihar Board to announce class 10th results 2021 today, here’s five latest information

The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results for the class 10th exam or BSEB matric result 2021 at 3:30 pm today.

BSEB Bihar Board to announce class 10th results 2021 today, here's five latest information

Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results for the class 10th exam or BSEB matric result 2021 at 3:30 pm today. 

Over 17 lakh students appeared in BSEB matric class 10 examinations, out of which  8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. The class 10th board examinations were conducted by BSEB from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. 

The Bihar Board on Sunday revealed on its Twitter handle that it will be announcing the BSEB class 10th or BSEB matric result 2021 on Monday (April 5) in the afternoon.

After the results have been declared by the Board the students will be able to check their results on the official site of BSEB —- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com and bsebonline.in.

Five key points every students should know:

- The BSEB will be announcing the class 10th result 2021 at 3:30 pm on Monday (April 5).

- Students will be able to check their results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com and bsebonline.in.

- State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will be announcing the BSEB class 10th results in a press conference.

- Earlier Anand Kishor , who is BSEB’s Chairman had announced that the class 10th results are expected to be released by April 7.

- As per the past trends, BSEB had released the matric results within 10 days of the declaration of the class 12th or Intermediate examination results.

Here’s how candidates can download their scoresheet:

Visit the official website of Bihar Board- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, bsebonline.in or biharboardonline.com

Go to result sections on the homepage

Click on the Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 link

Enter the credentials required and log in

Check and download Bihar Board 10th Result 2021

Take print of Bihar Board 10th Result 2021 for future reference

