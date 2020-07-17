BSF nabs Indian man trying to go to Pakistan to meet his lover

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended an Indian man trying to cross the border to meet his lover in Pakistan. The incident took place on July 16 at 9 pm Siddiqui Mohammed Nishan was caught by the BSF from the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.

Nishan fell in love with a girl named Samara, living in Karachi, Pakistan, whom he got to know through Facebook. The Mumbai Police had alerted the Gujarat Police after Nishan's parents had lodged a missing report at the police station.

He was in touch with the Pakistani girl over WhatsApp and Facebook.