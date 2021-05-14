BSF recovers arms consignment dropped by Pakistani drone in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday (May 14) recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition brought by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector in Jammu.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops found a wrapped item with yellow colour polythene bag in a field. Following precautionary measures, the troops opened the packet and found one AK -47 rifle, one pistol, one magazine, 15 pistol rounds round of 9 mm bullets and one wooden frame used to attach payload with drone.

The consignment was found approximately 250 metres inside the Indian territory.

The alert BSF troops deployed in multi-tiered grid were successful in neutralizing the designs of Pakistan ANEs activities with deep connivance of Pakistan Rangers.

IG BSF Jammu N S Jamwal congratulated the alert BSF troops for “this big achievement which again foiled the nefarious motive of Pakistan and said that BSF is ever alert and vigilant on International Border 24x7 to thwart away the nefarious designs of Pakistan”.

It was the same area a tunnel was detected in November last year and a Pakistani intruder was killed earlier this month.

