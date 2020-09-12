हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSF

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.

File Photo

Ferozepur: Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab.

The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on the India-Pakistan border seized three AK-47 rifles with six magazines and 91 Rounds, two M-16 rifles with four magazines and 57 Rounds and two pistols with four magazines and 20 Rounds.

A search operation is in progress.

More details in this regard are awaited.

BSFPunjabFerozepurTerrorism
