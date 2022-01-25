Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Bengal CM, says NO to Padma Bhushan

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has denied accepting the Padma Bhushan award, minutes after an official announcement confirming India's third-highest civilian honour to him. "I know nothing about this award. No one has told me anything about it. If they have decided to offer Padma Bhushan to me, I refuse to accept it," Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee said.

A CPI(M) leader, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

