Budgam J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Will NC’s Omar Abdullah Reign Supreme In Today’s Face Off?

Budgam J&K Election Results 2024 Live: The counting of votes for the Budgam assembly in Jammu and Kashmir will begin at 8 a.m. today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Budgam J&K Election Results 2024 Live: Budgam is a constituency in the 90-assembly Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is situated in the Kashmir Valley and is known for having the largest Shia Muslim population in the region. Located just 11 kilometers from the UT's capital Srinagar, Budgam holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the city. The seat went to polls on September 25 in the second phase of voting. 

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) secured victory in the Budgam constituency. 

List Of Candidates In Fray From Budgam Assembly Constituency 

  1. Aga Syed Ahmad Moosvi, Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC)  

  2. Omar Abdullah, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC)    

  3. Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)   

  4. Mukhtar Ahmad Dar, Independent (IND)   

  5. Gazanfar Maqbool Shah, Samajwadi Party (SP)   

  6. Mehraj Ud Din Ganayee, Independent (IND)   

  7. Nazir Ahmad Wani, Independent (IND)   

  8. Nisar Ahmad Pal, Jammu And Kashmir People Democratic Front (Secular) (JKPDFS)   

As per the 2011 Census, Budgam district has a population of approximately 735,753. The majority of residents, 94.78%, speak Kashmiri, while 3.01% of the population speaks Gojri. 

