Budget 2024: President Murmu Hails Ram Temple In Her First Session In New Parliament

Budget 2024: President Droupadi Murmu announced on Wednesday that the centuries-old dream of building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya has now come true. The President made her remarks while addressing a joint session of Parliament, which marked the start of the Budget Session. President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Budget session by addressing members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed Parliament building.

"In the last 10 years, India saw the completion of several works towards national interest that had been awaited by the people of the country for decades. There were aspirations for the construction of Ram temple for centuries, today it has become true," she told the Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the big temple in Uttar Pradesh on January 22, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol. The event drew approximately 8,000 attendees, including 1,500-1,600 distinguished visitors.

She further outlined the achievements of the government, stating, "The past year witnessed numerous triumphs for India. Notably, India emerged as the fastest-growing economy and achieved the milestone of being the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon. The successful hosting of the G20 Summit by India reinforced the country's global standing. Additionally, India secured over 100 medals in the Asian Games."

This was the first President Murmu's inaugural address in the new Parliament building."This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This grand building has been built at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal. This has the fragrance of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat'...This also has the resolve to honour democratic and parliamentary traditions. Besides this, it also has the resolve to build new traditions of the new India of the 21st century," said President Murmu during her speech.