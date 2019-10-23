close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Diwali

Burst green firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm: UP government's Diwali advisory

The government has urged the people to purchase firecrackers only from licensed sellers. It also asked the people to not buy firecrackers from e-commerce websites. Authorities have been directed to sensitise the people about the harmful consequences while playing firecrackers, the notification said.

Burst green firecrackers between 8 pm to 10 pm: UP government&#039;s Diwali advisory

Lucknow: Keeping in mind the Supreme Court verdict, Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification permitting the bursting of lesser pollution-causing green firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali.

The government has urged the people to purchase firecrackers only from licensed sellers.

It also asked the people to not buy firecrackers from e-commerce websites.

Authorities have been directed to sensitise the people about the harmful consequences while playing firecrackers, the notification said.

Strict action will be taken against the Station House Officers (SHOs) if the guidelines are not followed by the authorities, it added.

Live TV

On October 23 last year, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on cracker bursting with certain conditions, which included the use of only lesser pollution-causing green crackers.

The court had ruled that people will only be allowed to burst crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali.

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers and exchange sweets.

Tags:
Diwalifirecrackersgreen firecrackers
Next
Story

PMC Bank customers can now withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh in case of medical emergency

Must Watch

PT30M26S

News 100: Watch top 100 news stories of the day