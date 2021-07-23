हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

3 Cong workers on way to Navjot Sidhu’s coronation killed in bus accident in Punjab's Moga

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his condolences as the death of three Congress workers in a bus accident in Moga, they were on their way to Chandigarh to participate in Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation ceremony.

3 Cong workers on way to Navjot Sidhu’s coronation killed in bus accident in Punjab&#039;s Moga
(Image courtesy: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Atleast three Congress workers were killed and several injured in a road accident in Punjab after two buses collided in Moga district on Friday (July 23). The accident took place near Lohara village in Moga district. While one bus was a state transport vehicle, the other one was a private mini bus.

The deceased were travelling for a party function in Chandigarh where Navjot Singh Sidhu will take charge as the new state unit chief. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in a tweet said three Congress workers died in the accident and many others were injured.

“Saddened to learn of the bus accident in Moga district in which 3 Congress workers have reportedly died & many persons are injured. Have directed DC Moga to immediately provide full medical treatment to all the injured and to send a report to the government,” the Punjab CM said.

Dozens of people were seriously injured in the road accident. According to eyewitnesses, the bus going to the rally was overtaking at high speed. 

Moga's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmanbir Singh Gill told PTI over phone that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

Four working presidents of the Punjab Congress unit will formally assume charge on Friday.

