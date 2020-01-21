हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mumbai

Bus driver, cleaner molest mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai, arrested

Santacruz Police have registered a case against the accused persons under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Bus driver, cleaner molest mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai, arrested
Representational Image

Mumbai: A bus driver and cleaner were arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a mentally-challenged school girl in Mumbai. 

Santacruz Police have registered a case against the accused persons under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Further investigation is underway. 

"The incident occurred last month when the victim`s mother was not in India and the victim informed her mother after she came back. Later the family members filed a complaint against the bus driver and cleaner on January 14 and they were arrested on the same day," said Mohan Patil, Police Officer, Santacruz Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred on December 19 last year, while the victim was returning home from school, the bus cleaner Shiv Prasad Yadav (29) and driver Sandeep Mishra (26) molested the girl while she was alone.

"The accused person removed the victim`s clothes and inserted a water bottle in her private part," a police official said. 

After the case was registered, the bus driver told that the cleaner used to show objectionable photos to the girls and boys inside the school bus.

Tags:
MumbaiMaharashtracrimePOCSOIndian Pencal Code
Next
Story

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls Afzal Guru 'scapegoat', wants his hanging to be probed

Must Watch

PT15M56S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day, Jan 21, 2020