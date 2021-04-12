Busted! Maharashtra factory uses discarded masks for stuffing mattresses

Mumbai: The police in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district busted a mattress factory for using discarded masks instead of cotton as stuffing. As per media reports, the police recovered piles of masks on the premises. The owner of the unit has been booked and a probe has been launched.

"When the officials visited the premises of the factory in Kusumba village of MIDC, they found a mattress being stuffed with used masks," Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gawali was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Officials at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) the police station in Jalgaon were informed of the alleged racket being carried out at the Maharashtra Mattress Centre.

India is in the middle of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with some 1.68 lakh new cases of infection being reported in the past 24 hours. While, Maharashtra alone has reported 63,294 of these, with 349 deaths.

The country currently leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported in more than two weeks, accounting for one in every six infections reported globally each day.

With these numbers India has overtaken Brazil as the second most worst-hit nation next only ot the US.