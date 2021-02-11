हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
amit shah on caa

CAA, NRC will be implemented soon after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends: Amit Shah

“As soon as the vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it,” exclaimed Amit Shah.

CAA, NRC will be implemented soon after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends: Amit Shah
Representational image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (February 11) called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee a "failed administrator". He stated that the upcoming assembly elections in Bengal will be a fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "development model" and her "destruction model". 

While pointing finger at Mamta's last tenure, the Union Home Minister also added that the central government will be implementing CAA as soon as the vaccination drive ends. 

“As soon as the vaccination drive will conclude and we become Corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it,” exclaimed Amit Shah. 

He further added that his party's 'Parivartan Yatra' is not for changing a chief minister, MLA or minister but ending infiltration and transforming West Bengal's condition for good this tenure.

Addressing a rally in the North Bengal town of Coochbehar, Shah accused Banerjee and her nephew, a Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek of "institutionalising corruption". 

Making the claim at the event that Mamata Banerjee will not be the CM of Bengal after May, Shah made a wisecrack that she too would start chanting "Jai Shri Ram" by then. 

Earlier, CM Mamta Banerjee has said that CAA-NRC citizenship drive will be conducted only over her "dead body".

In December, Shah had said that rules for CAA were in the process of being framed. they were delayed because of the pandemic situation and the matter will be considered once the Covid-19 vaccination starts and the corona chain breaks.

Live TV

Tags:
amit shah on caaNRCCitizenship Amedment ActAmit Shah2021 West Bengal election
