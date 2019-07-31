close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Cabinet to introduce bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

The bill would seek to increase the number of judges in the apex court from 31 to 34 - excluding the Chief Justice of India. 

Cabinet to introduce bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to introduce a bill in Parliament to increase the number of judges in the Supreme Court.

The bill would seek to increase the number of judges in the apex court from 31 to 34 - excluding the Chief Justice of India. This closely followed a letter written by CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he had asked for the number of judges in the top court to be increased.

In 2009, the number of judges in the Supreme Court had been increased from 26 to 31 but this is still seen as too few considering the number of cases pending. In his letter to the PM, CJI Gogoi had highlighted that there are over 58,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court alone. He had said that increasing the number of judges would bring this number down.

Gogoi had also asked for a constitutional amendment which would increase the retirement age of Supreme Court judges from 62 to 65 years.

Earlier in July, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also said that the time is now to fill up judicial vacancies, not just in the Supreme Court but in lowe courts as well. He had said this at the inauguration event of Supreme Court's Additional Building Complex in New Delhi.

Tags:
Supreme CourtCJI Ranjan Gogoi
Next
Story

Mehbooba Mufti urges J&K parties to fight against Centre's move to scrap Article 35A

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Unnao Case: CBI files FIR against suspended BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, 9 others