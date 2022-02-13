'Can sacrifice my life for my brother': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits back at Yogi Adityanath’s ‘rift’ remark

New Delhi: Denying rumours of a rift with Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (February 13) said she can sacrifice her life for her brother.

"I can sacrifice my life for my brother and he can give his life for me, so where is the difference,” IANS quoted Vadra as saying. The Congress General Secretary was replying to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments on alleged differences between the Gandhi siblings.

Attacking the UP CM, she cheekily said, “Yogiji must be talking of BJP and the rift between him, Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.”

I can sacrifice my life for my brother (Rahul Gandhi) and even he can do the same for me. There is conflict in BJP, not in Congress. Yogi Ji, Modi Ji and Amit Shah might have a conflict of interest: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/JTAUr3rr6L — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Priyanka Vadra has been at the forefront of election campaigning in Uttar Pradesh and leading party’s initiatives like ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ in the crucial state.

Meanwhile, Vadra is campaigning in Punjab today where she will address three rallies in support of the Congress candidates. While speaking at the "Navi Soch, Nava Punjab" public meeting in Kotkapura, the Congress leader also took a veiled swipe at former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and claimed his government was being controlled by the BJP in Delhi and hence, he had to be replaced.

"That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started being run from Delhi and that too not by the Congress but by the BJP and the BJP-led government,” she alleged.

Punjab will vote in a single phase election on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

