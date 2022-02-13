हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

Amarinder Singh’s govt was being run by BJP from Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s big claim

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a veiled dig at  Amarinder Singh and said, "That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started being run from Delhi and that too not by the Congress but by the BJP and the BJP-led government.”

Amarinder Singh’s govt was being run by BJP from Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s big claim
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (February 13) made a big claim that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had to be replaced as his government was “being run by the BJP from Delhi”.

Addressing "Navi Soch, Nava Punjab" public meeting in Kotkapura, Vadra, taking a veiled dig at Singh, said, "It is true that for five years we had a government here, it is also true that there were some deficiencies in that government. It got lost somewhere on the way."

The Congress general secretary added, "That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started being run from Delhi and that too not by the Congress but by the BJP and the BJP-led government.”

She said that “hidden nexus” has been revealed in the open today, adding that was the reason behind the rejig in the state government. 

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab CM in September last year in the wake of bitter infighting with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following Captain's exit, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the new Punjab CM. 

Amarinder Singh had also left the Congress and launched his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Singh’s PLC has formed an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls on February 20. 

Meanwhile, Vadra also attacked AAP which has emerged as one of the main contenders of the ruling Congress in Punjab. 

"There is another political party which has come from Delhi. You are being shown a Delhi model through advertisements and people come to you and propagate the Delhi model and the (work done by the) government in Delhi," PTI quoted the Congress leader as saying. 

The AAP government has been a "failure" in Delhi, she claimed. 

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsPriyanka Gandhi VadraAmarinder SinghPunjab CMCongressBJP
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh Assembly 2022 Elections: Here's a look at key Ministers contesting in Phase 2

Must Watch

PT8M27S

IPL Auction 2022: Livingstone of England is the most expensive foreign player