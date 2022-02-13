Amarinder Singh’s govt was being run by BJP from Delhi: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s big claim

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (February 13) made a big claim that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had to be replaced as his government was “being run by the BJP from Delhi”.

Addressing "Navi Soch, Nava Punjab" public meeting in Kotkapura, Vadra, taking a veiled dig at Singh, said, "It is true that for five years we had a government here, it is also true that there were some deficiencies in that government. It got lost somewhere on the way."

The Congress general secretary added, "That government stopped running from Punjab. That government started being run from Delhi and that too not by the Congress but by the BJP and the BJP-led government.”

She said that “hidden nexus” has been revealed in the open today, adding that was the reason behind the rejig in the state government.

We've Congress govt in Punjab for last 5 yrs...this govt stopped being operated from Punjab, instead was being operated from Delhi, not by Congress but BJP. This hidden alliance has now come out in public... It's the reason behind bringing Channi as CM: Priyanka GV in Punjab pic.twitter.com/oT47BFDGzH — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

Amarinder Singh had resigned as Punjab CM in September last year in the wake of bitter infighting with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Following Captain's exit, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the new Punjab CM.

Amarinder Singh had also left the Congress and launched his own party, Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Singh’s PLC has formed an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls on February 20.

Meanwhile, Vadra also attacked AAP which has emerged as one of the main contenders of the ruling Congress in Punjab.

"There is another political party which has come from Delhi. You are being shown a Delhi model through advertisements and people come to you and propagate the Delhi model and the (work done by the) government in Delhi," PTI quoted the Congress leader as saying.

The AAP government has been a "failure" in Delhi, she claimed.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV