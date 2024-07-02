New Delhi: Anushka Sharma from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, made headlines when she secured the 20th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The UPSC Civil Services final result for 2023 was announced on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.

Inspired by Her Cousin

Anushka's cousin, Himani Sharma, an IAS officer herself, was a significant source of inspiration for her. "This was my third attempt at the UPSC exam, and I was determined to succeed," said Anushka.

Anushka completed her graduation from the City University of New York before deciding to pursue a career as a UPSC officer. She attributes a part of her success to her cousin Himani, who helped her prepare for the exam.

No Coaching, Only Self-Study

Remarkably, Anushka did not enroll in any coaching institutes. Instead, she relied on self-study and took mock tests to gauge her preparation. "I did not attend any coaching classes, but I did take some mock tests to check my progress," Anushka shared.

Originally from Rajasthan, Anushka's family has since moved to Indore. She has been preparing for the UPSC exam for the past three years and finally achieved success on her third attempt.

Diverse Educational Background

Anushka's educational journey is diverse. Her father, a bank officer, frequently transferred, leading her to complete her 10th grade in Mumbai and spend two years studying in Chandigarh. She then pursued a degree in Economics from the City University of New York.

Hobbies and Interests

Anushka Sharma's interests extend beyond academics. She has a deep love for music, which she often listened to during breaks from her studies. Additionally, she enjoys dancing and stayed active through dance and exercise during her UPSC preparation.