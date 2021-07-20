हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Canada

Canada extends ban on incoming passenger flights from India to August 21

According to media reports, the ban, which was imposed on April 22 when India was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21

Canada extends ban on incoming passenger flights from India to August 21

Indians looking to fly directly to Canada will have to wait some more. The ban on incoming passenger flights from India has now been extended by a month, from July 21 to August 21. The emergence and spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 is the reason behind this restriction.

The ban, which was imposed on April 22 when India was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21, Global News Ca reported. It is for the fourth time that the ban has been extended. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told reporters during a news conference that the reason for the extension was due to the Delta variant, which is considered the dominant strain of COVID-19 worldwide.

"While progress is being made, the situation in India is still very serious," he said. "The decision is based on the advice received from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will best protect Canadians from an increased introduction of the Delta variant, which is prevalent in India." The Canadian government on Monday (July 19) announced that fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who want to come to Canada for non-essential reasons can do so starting on August 9.

Earlier, it was reported that Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has said that the country might permit fully vaccinated travellers from all countries by early September, if the current trend in vaccination rate and public health conditions continue.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CanadaIndiaTravelban extensiondirect flights
Next
Story

West Bengal makes RT-PCR report mandatory for unvaccinated flyers

Must Watch

PT1M43S

DNA: Jacob Zuma and Gupta Brothers did a lot of corruption in South Africa?