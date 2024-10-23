It's well known that Pakistan supported and nurtured terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) to use them against India. Such was Pakistan's love for them that it not only funded these terrorist organisations but turned its soil into a safe haven for them. Today, there are many active terrorists organisations in Pakistan which have endangered the Islamic Republic's security putting their people's lives in danger. There is a saying - 'You reap what you sow'. This is what is happening with Pakistan but it's yet to realize its mistake and continues to sponsor terrorism against India.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is also committing similar mistakes by harbouring the pro-Khalistani elements for petty electoral gains. Trudeau's party - the Liberal Party of Canada - is fast losing support among Canadian voters and thus, Trudeau is looking to appease the Sikh population who are around seven lakhs.

The Canadian government has accused India of using the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistani elements. However, it has failed to give any hard proof for the allegations so far.

India's Ministry of External Affairs has issued a strong response to the Canadian government's allegations, stating that while the Trudeau government is accusing India by mentioning Lawrence Bishnoi, it has shown leniency toward criminals associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. India has sent 26 extradition requests to the Canadian government, but no action has been taken. Furthermore, India has also appealed in 29 cases where wanted criminals should have been arrested, but Canada has failed to act on those as well.

Surprisingly, Canada is ready to sacrifice its diplomatic relations with India for Khalistani terrorists. These terrorists often carry out large protests across Canada against India and have attacked Hindu temples across the country and even in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia in the past. The protest by Khalistani terrorists often create chaos and lead to a security situation. However, despite the fact, that Canada is harbouring these declared terrorists for petty gains.

Canada’s determination to sever diplomatic ties over the issue of Khalistani terrorists reflects that Justin Trudeau’s policies are purely driven by vote-bank politics. In an effort to appease certain groups, Trudeau has once again targeted India. While Trudeau claims to prioritize public safety, the actions of his government tell a different story. Here's a significant piece of evidence: On May 17, 2024, Zee News requested data from the Canadian government regarding the entry of Khalistani terrorists into Canada, and the Canadian government shared shocking data.

In 2021, 141 individuals with ties to Khalistani terrorism sought asylum in Canada, and 36 of them were granted entry. In 2022, the number of such applicants increased to 801, with 428 receiving approval. In 2023, 618 applications were submitted, explicitly stating support for Khalistani terrorism, and 364 individuals were allowed entry. By March 2024, 119 applications were submitted, and Canada approved the entry of 78 people with connections to Khalistani terrorism.

This data highlights Trudeau's policies of appeasement, raising serious questions about the government’s commitment to public safety while allowing individuals with terrorist links into the country. Justin Trudeau is arguing for the security of Khalistani terrorists in his country but by sheltering Khalistani terrorists, he is posing a threat to India's security. These statistics expose the double standards of the Canadian Prime Minister.

Trudeau has also failed to understand that the Khalistani terrorists and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members have deep connections with Pakistani terrorist organisations. Sooner or later, if Trudeau fails to put a leash on them and cooperate with India over New Delhi's extradition requests, it is only going to create internal anarchy for Canada. Meanwhile, Canadians can only hope Trudeau will return to his senses in time, else, the day is not far when Canada will turn into another Pakistan by becoming a home to multiple terror organisations.