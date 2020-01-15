Captain Tania Shergill becomes first woman officer to lead all-men contingent on Army Day

New Delhi: On Army Day today (January 15) when Captain Tania Shergill of Corps of Signals led an all-male contingent, she became the first woman officer to have achieved the feat. She has been named as the parade adjutant for Republic Day as well.

Shergill, a fourth-generation woman army officer, has been named as a parade adjutant for the Republic Day as well. She is an electronics and communications graduate and was commissioned from the Officer Training Academy, Chennai on March, 2017.

Both her father and grandfather have served in the Army. Her father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

During Republic Day parade in 2019, Captain Bhavna Kasturi was the first woman officer to have led an all-men contingent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Army on this day. PM Modi wrote, "The Army is the pride of India. On the occasion of Army Day, I salute the indomitable courage, gallantry and valour of all the soldiers of the country."

President Kovind said, "On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to the veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!"

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year in India in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India in the year 1949.