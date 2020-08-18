Case fatality rate in India stands at 1.94%, active cases at 24.91%, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asserted that the current case fatality rate of coronavirus COVID-19 in India stands at 1.94 per cent, adding that it has come down from 2.89 per cent, in July first week. Addressing a press briefing Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stated that the target is to bring it down to one per cent or lesser.

The Health Secretary also said that the total active cases as of Tuesday stand at 24.91 per cent, the recovered/ discharged cases stand at 73.18 per cent and 1.92 per cent deaths.

Every day, on average 800,800 tests are being conducted. In spite of a sustained level of 7 lakh to 8 lakh test a day, the positivity figure has come down from 10.03 per cent to 7.72 per cent, added the Secretary. He added that recovered cases are 2.93 times the number of active Cases. Till now, 19,77,779 people have recovered, 6,73,166 are active COVID-19 cases and are under medical supervision.

According to Dr VK Paul, Empowered Group, NITI Aayog people still need to be more careful. With regard to the vaccine, Paul said that three vaccines are being developed in our country--one is in the second stage and two in the first phase.

Continuous increase in average daily recoveries has led to India's Recovery Rate touching 73.18% and a low Case Fatality Rate (1.92%). As a result of collaborative and focussed efforts by the Centre and State/UT governments built on effective implementation of the TEST, TRACK, TREAT strategy of the Union Government, 30 States/UTs are reporting lower CFR than the national average. Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment has ensured a law Fatality Rate down.

An ever-expanding national network of diagnostic labs has ensured the exponentially growing number of tests being conducted across the country. As on date, 1476 total labs are operational with 971 labs in the government sector and 505 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 755 (Govt: 450 + Private: 305)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 604 (Govt: 487 + Private: 117)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 117 (Govt: 34 + Private: 83)