हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

Cash for vote scam: ED files prosecution complaint against Congress MP, others

The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of a FIR registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Anumula Revanth Reddy and others.

Cash for vote scam: ED files prosecution complaint against Congress MP, others
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint in a special court in Hyderabad against Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, TRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, and others in the 'Cash for Vote' scam.

The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Anumula Revanth Reddy and others.

ACB conducted trap proceedings while making a bribe payment of Rs 50 lacs in cash to Elvis Stephenson, the nominated MLA representing Anglo Indian Community, to lure him to either abstain from voting or to vote in favour of the TDP Party candidate, Vem Narendra Reddy in the Member of Legislative Council election, which was to be held in June 2015.

ACB had arrested the accused, who were caught during their trap proceedings and filed a charge sheet after their investigation.

ED investigation has established that Anumula Revanth Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others had conspired to bribe Elvis Stephenson for securing his vote in favour of Vem Narender Reddy.

ED has provisionally attached the seized bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh cash, seized by Telangana ACB under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateCash for vote scamAnumula Revanth Reddy
Next
Story

MEIL establishes 500 COVID beds in 72 hours in Tamil Nadu

Must Watch

PT8M40S

Health Ministry addresses press conference over COVID-19 situation