Cash for vote scam: ED files prosecution complaint against Congress MP, others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a prosecution complaint in a special court in Hyderabad against Congress MP Anumula Revanth Reddy, TRS MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, and others in the 'Cash for Vote' scam.

The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against Anumula Revanth Reddy and others.

ACB conducted trap proceedings while making a bribe payment of Rs 50 lacs in cash to Elvis Stephenson, the nominated MLA representing Anglo Indian Community, to lure him to either abstain from voting or to vote in favour of the TDP Party candidate, Vem Narendra Reddy in the Member of Legislative Council election, which was to be held in June 2015.

ACB had arrested the accused, who were caught during their trap proceedings and filed a charge sheet after their investigation.

ED investigation has established that Anumula Revanth Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others had conspired to bribe Elvis Stephenson for securing his vote in favour of Vem Narender Reddy.

ED has provisionally attached the seized bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh cash, seized by Telangana ACB under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.