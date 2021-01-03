CAT Result 2020 announced on iiimcat.ac.in, here's how to check online

Common Admission Test (CAT) Result 2020 has been announced and candidates can check the result online on the official website iimcat.ac.in. A total of 9 students have scored 100 percentile in CAT examination 2020.

The candidates can check their scorecards through the official website.

Here's how to check CAT Result 2020 online:

- Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in

- On the home page, click on Login or just click on the link here

- On the window that opens, enter your registration number and password to access your account and check the result

About 2 lakh candidates appeared for CAT 2020 examination. It is to be noted that the score shared by IIM Indore is normalized as per the formula available on the official website.

Students can also download CAT 2020 Scorecard from the login window. The CAT scores are only applicable for admission to MBA courses for the 2021 -22 session. The admission process would start on the basis of the applications sent by the students.

It may be recalled that CAT 2020 final answer key was released on December 31 and CAT result 2020 has been declared before the scheduled date. The CAT 2020 result was scheduled to be declared in January second week.

CAT 2020 is a required to get admission into various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of different IIMs across India. CAT 2020 scores can also be used by listed non-IIM member institutions for admission into MBA programme. Students can check the list of such institutions on the official website of CAT. IIMs play no role in the selection process of different non-IIM institutions in the country.