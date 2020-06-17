CBI books Indore firm, directors for cheating SBI of Rs 180 crore

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered a case against an Indore-based firm and its directors and others for defrauding State Bank of India to the tune of Rs 180.15 crore.

The central probe agency said in a statement that “the Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case on a complaint from State Bank of India against Indore based private company and its three Directors and unknown public servants on the allegations of cheating and defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs. 180.15 crore (approximately).”

The case has been registered against Indison Agro Foods Pvt Ltd, its directors Vijay Kumar Jain, Mahendra Kumar Jain and Devraj Jain and unknown public servants on a complaint from SBI for cheating and defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs. 180.15 crore, the agency said.

The central probe agency also conducted searches at nine locations, including eight locations in Indore and one location in Rajasthan`s Jodhpur at the premises of the accused and recovered incriminating documents.

The CBI said that it was alleged that Indison Agro Foods Pvt Ltd was engaged in import, processing and trading of different pulses including export to European and Middle East countries. The agency said that the company started its operation in the year 2003.

It was further alleged that the company was sanctioned credit facilities in 2013 by consortium of banks formed with Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank and e-SB of Patiala led by SBI, it said. It was also alleged that the CC account turned irregular since 2014. The account was declared NPA in 2015.