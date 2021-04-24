CBI files FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption case

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

CBI is also conducting searches at various places in connection with the case.

Deshmukh had resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an inquiry within 15 days into the allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found. Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court`s April 5 order.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month.

Waze was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and was later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren`s death case. Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.