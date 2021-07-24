CBI raids 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in gun license scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday (July 24) conducted searches at 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the issuance of over 2.78 lakh arms licences to non-residents on forged documents during 2012-16.

The search operations were conducted at Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Delhi. Several official and residential premises of public servants, including IAS officers were raided, CBI said in a statement.

The residence of retired officer of Kashmir Administrative Service, Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who has served as DM of Rajouri, was also searched. Also, premises of six additional DMs who had served in Poonch, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and Ramban during 2012-16 were also searched by the CBI, they said.

The agency had registered two separate FIRs into the alleged irregularities on October 16, 2018.