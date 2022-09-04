CBI raids homes of Mamata Banerjee's party TMC MLAs in chit fund scam case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari & his brother Kamal Adhikari's residence in North 24 Paraganas on Sunday (Sept 4) in connection with a chit fund scam in the state.

As per an ANI report, CBI raids were underway at TMC MLA Subhodh Adhikari & his brother Kamal Adhikari's residence at 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, on Friday, the CBI had arrested Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of Halisahar Municipality in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Raju Sahani for his alleged involvement in the case.

From the raid, the CBI officials had recovered cash worth of Rs 80 lakh from his New Town residence.

The CBI sleuths have also traced a bank account held by him in Bangkok. CBI sources said that preliminary investigation has revealed that huge amounts were transferred to this bank account from a chit fund entity, Sanmarg Cooperative. An unlicensed pistol was also seized from his possession.

Sources said that Sahani was unable to give satisfactory answers about the huge fund recovered from his possession. Thereafter, he was arrested.

Sahani is the son of former CPI-M leader and councillor, Lakshman Sahani. However, he rose to fame as an active local leader of Trinamool and in due course of time, became the Chairman of the Halisahar Municipality.

