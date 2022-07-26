The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the revaluation process for class 12th and class 10th today. The candidates who are unhappy with their score can apply for rechecking on the official website cbse.gov.in. According to a note on the CBSE portal, candidates applying for verification of numbers will only be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopies of the evaluated answer sheets.

The candidates who have applied and received the photocopy of the answer sheet will only be eligible to apply for the revaluation.

Students will have time till 11:59 pm on July 28 to apply for verification of numbers and will be charged Rs 500 per subject.

Then, they will be given time from 11:59 pm on August 8 to August 9 to apply for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets and will be charged Rs 500 per answer copy. After that, they will have time till 11:59 PM on August 13 to apply for revaluation and will be charged Rs 100 per question.

CBSE Result 2022 Revaluation: How to apply

For this, candidates first go to cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage of the website, click on the Revaluation link.

Firstly, students have to apply for Verification of Numbers (Sum of Scores). The board will check the answer sheets once again for any total errors and then report back to the student with the updated (or similar) result.

If students do not see any difference or do not want to proceed further then students can stay here. Others can then decide whether they want to receive photocopies of their answer sheets or not.

Candidates must note that they can check only those subjects for which they applied and not others.

After requesting for photocopy, the Board will send the online version of the photocopy of the requested answer sheet to the candidate. Then the candidate will have a chance to apply for revaluation of specific questions.

The board will re-check the objection raised by the student and release the updated result.