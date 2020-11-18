CBSE 2021 Class 10, 12 exams date sheet, revised syllabus: Latest updates students need to know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to make any official announcement reharding the CBSE 2021 Board Exam dates and the delay has led to speculations that the CBSE may delay the 2021 board exams.

However, some experts have maintained that the CBSE will not delay the 2021 board exams and the exam might start from mid of February 2021 or first week of March 2021.

Sources claimed taht the CBSE has already started preparations for CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021.

Notably, the CBSE conducts the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in March month of every year, and the practical examinations in January or February but it is reported that the CBSE may postpone or delay the board exams in 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Read: CBSE to change the schedule of Class 10, 12 exams in 2021? Latest updates students need to know

The CBSE has recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.

In July, CBSE had slashed the syllabus for the CBSE academic session 2020-21 by 30% due to the loss of classes as a result of coronavirus pandemic. It is expected that CBSE might further reduce the syllabus for upcoming CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021.

Also read: CBSE may release datesheet for 2021 Class 12 exams soon

Several media reports have claimed that the CBSE is likely to to release Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 in a few days. The date sheet will contain all important exam dates for 2021. Once released, students can check the exam dates at cbse.nic.in.

Live TV

As per news agency PTI, several school principals in the national capital and adjoining areas are not in favour of postponement of the CBSE board exams next year in view of continuing closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.