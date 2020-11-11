CBSE to change the schedule of Class 10, 12 exams in 2021? Latest updates students need to know

Speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) might change the schedule of of Class 10, Class 12 exams in 2021 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the CBSE had postponed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) due to pandemic and the CTET examination will now be held on January 31, 2021.

The CBSE has recently released the latest sample papers with marking scheme, leading to speculations that the board is planning to hold the exam on time.

It is to be noted that the CBSE has prepared these sample papers as per the reduced CBSE syllabus. These sample papers will help the students appearing for the board examinations to know the format of questions that will be followed by the CBSE.

Several media reports have claimed that the CBSE is gearing up to release Class 12 Date Sheet 2021 or CBSE Time Table 2021 in a few days. The date sheet will contain all important exam dates for 2021. Once released, students can check the exam dates at cbse.nic.in.

Some reports claimed that the CBSE Class 12 Practical Exams might get cancelled due to COVID-19. Notably, the CBSE has already shortened the CBSE Class 12 Practical Syllabus 2020-21.

Sources claimed that the CBSE is planning to either shorten the syllabus or delay the exams by 45 to 60 days as normal classes across the country were suspended for over 6 months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown announced to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

As per news agency PTI, several school principals in the national capital and adjoining areas are not in favour of postponement of the CBSE board exams next year in view of continuing closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic.