CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students of classes 10, 12 to get another chance, here's how to improve your scores

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now be giving a second chance to the students who appeared in the examination of class 10 and 12. The board has taken this step in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE board, for the first time, is allowing this flexibility to the candidates. This decision helps the students of class 10 and 12 to implore their scores. Earlier, if candidates wished to improve their marks, they had to retake the examination in the next batch.

This move by the central board has been taken under the National Education Policy (NEP), which was approved by the Union Cabinet of India on 29 July 2020.

Here are the highlights of the new rule:

Students of class 10 and 12 will be given an opportunity to improve their performance in only one subject in the Compartment Exams, which will be conducted immediately after the main examination.

Better of the two marks obtained in the subject will be considered in the results.

Candidates who will improve their performance will be issued a combined mark sheet.

This year, the central board is also providing the candidates with an option to choose their examination centre or city. The candidates can change their exam centres or city by March 25 through the official portal.

“It has come to the notice of the board that because of Covid-19 pandemic, students of classes 10, 12, along with their families, have shifted to some other city or country and therefore, they are unable to appear in the practical/ theory exam from the school/ exam centre where the students are registered for the board exams”, the official notification issued by the board read.

Read the full statement here:

