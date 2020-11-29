CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Latest updates about dates, syllabus and other important details

Amid rising confusion over the dates for CBSE Board Exams 2021, JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has recently tweeted that announced that he will address the queries regarding these exams on December 3.

Pokhriyal has urged the students, parents and stakeholders to post their queries or concerns with hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive on Twitter.

"A campaign will be launched by the Ministry of Education to seek views from students, parents and teachers on how and when to conduct the exams next year", the Education Minister tweeted after a high-level review meeting.

A campaign will be launched by @eduminofindia to seek views from students, parents & teachers on how & when to conduct the exams next year. — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) November 26, 2020

It is to be noted that the academic session 2020-21 has been badly hampered due to the lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India. CBSE and several other boards have already reduced their syllabi but it is still not easy for schools to finish the reduced syllabus within time.

Lakhs of students preparing for competitive exams like JEE Main, NEET etc are also struggling to finish the syllabus on time. It is to be noted that no reduction in the syllabus of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 has been announced yet.

It is to be noted that CBSE has recently released new papers for students preparing for 2021 CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams. The CBSE is yet to make any official announcement regarding the dates of board exams but it is expected that the CBSE would hold the exam on time.

Live TV

To boost students’ preparation, the CBSE has released a new question paper design and the evaluation scheme for the class 10 board exam. Those preparing for board exams can visit CBSE official website—cbseacademic.in, and check the sample papers and marking scheme. Besides, sample papers for Class 12 Chemistry among other subjects have also been released.