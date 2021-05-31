CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams: Supreme Court to hear plea on cancellation of examination

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (May 31) will resume its hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Earlier on May 28, the Apex Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari had said it would hear the plea. The bench has asked petitioner Advocate Mamta Sharma to serve the advanced copy of the plea to respondents including Centre, CBSE, and CISCE.

According to the petition, “Conducting Class 12 board examinations online or offline not feasible because of an unprecedented pandemic. Delay in the declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission to foreign universities. CBSE and CISCE must devise an objective methodology to declare the results within the specified time else it will affect nearly 12 lakh students."

The bench had asked petitioner Mamta Sharma whether she has served the copy of the plea to the advocate representing the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). When the petitioner said she will serve the copy of the plea to the parties, the bench observed, "You do it. We will have it on Monday (May 31)."

The bench said in its order, "We permit the petitioner-in-person to serve an advance copy on the standing counsel for the respondent(s), namely, central agency, CBSE, ICSE and also the office of the Attorney General for India," adding, "List this matter on Monday, i.e. May 31, 2021, at 11 AM."

On April 14, the CBSE had announced the cancellation of class 10 exams and the postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. The CBSE also proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centers or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education earlier sought detailed suggestions from the states and Union Territories till May 25 on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

(With Agency Inputs)