CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams: Board warns of fake date sheet, term-I schedule to be released shortly on cbse.gov.in

CBSE on Monday warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to release the complete date sheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams on Monday (October 18, 2021). The date sheet will be released on its official website- cbse.gov.in. 

Ahead of the announcement, the central board warned students about a fake timetable being circulated on social media and messaging app. 

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X & XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” said CBSE in a statement.

It may be noted that CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December. Additionally, from this year, the CBSE Board has bifurcated the academic session. Instead of one annual exam for secondary and senior secondary in February-March, the CBSE will conduct two term-end exams from this year.

