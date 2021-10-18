CBSE Board exams 2021: Complete datesheet for Class 10, 12 term-1 exams to be released today

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will on Monday (October 18, 2021) release the complete datesheet for the first term of class 10, 12 board exams.

The board will announce the complete datesheet on its official website - cbse.gov.in. The CBSE will conduct the first-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 offline in November-December.

It may be noted that from this year, the CBSE Board has bifurcated the academic session. Instead of one annual exam for secondary and senior secondary in February-March, the CBSE will conduct two term-end exams from this year.

This has been done in view of the COVID-19 situation due to which academic learning suffered a severe hit and board exams could not be held acros the country, in 2021, due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

According to the CBSE Board, the term I exams will be objective type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

The second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.

The reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes for all categories of candidates. Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE Examination Controller, had said that once the term-I exam will be over, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared.

No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term, he informed. However, the final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.

The CBSE Board has also released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-I examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

