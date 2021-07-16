CBSE CTET 2021: Registration to begin from THIS date, check how to apply and other details

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the online application form for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by July 20, 2021. Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website ctet.nic.in to get regular updates.

The number of candidates applying for CTET this year will be less as the validity of CTET as well as all the other TET certificates has been increased to a lifetime, as per reports.

CBSE CTET 2021: Here's how to download the application form:

1. Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Apply Link’.

3. Fill personal and contact details and use a strong password.

4. After completing registration, candidates can fill the CTET Online Application Form.

5. Upload scanned images of photograph and signature and pay the CTET application fee.

6. After successful payment, the CTET confirmation page will be generated.

7. Take printout for future referrences

CBSE CTET 2021: Eligibility Criteria:

* Candidates willing to apply must have passed their 10+2 or have a graduation degree with 50 per cent aggregate marks.

* Two-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El. Ed)/B.Ed/BTC, etc. The minimum age limit to apply for CTET 2021 is 18 years. There is no upper age limit as such.

This year, owing to the covid situation in the country, the application process got delayed, otherwise, the process usually begins in June.