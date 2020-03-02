CBSE launches exam centre locator app for students appearing for Class 10, 12 board exams

In an apparent effort to make things more convenient for students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (March 2) launched ‘CBSE Centre Locator App’ to help students can easily locate their examination centres.

The app helps students by providing images and geo-location of the centres on Google map. It is available on Google PlayStore.

The CBSE Class 10 exams started on February 15 and will end on March 20. The Class 12 exams are being held from February 15 to March 30.

Besides launching the locator app, CBSE has also released question bank containing over 2,000 questions and their step-by-step solution for Class 10 students.

How to use CBSE Centre Locator App:

Step 1: Download the app from PlayStore

Step 2: Register using your mobile number

Step 3: After that, your registered number will receive an OTP and you will be able to log in to the app using that OTP

Step 4: Select the class for which you are seeking information

Step 5: Then, enter the roll number or centre

Step 6: The information will be displayed on your screen

Step 7: You can search for your exam location on the app. You will also know the time required to reach the destination