CC Thampi, close aide of Robert Vadra, sent to 4-day ED custody in money laundering case

New Delhi: Dubai-based businessman and close aide of Robert Vadra, CC Thampi has been remanded to a four-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in the money laundering case involving Robert Vadra. Thampi also moved a bail application that will be heard after the end of his custody.

ED, while seeking his custody, argued that the investigation is still pending and more witnesses were to be investigated. The agency said that in the last three days of his custody new transactions have surfaced which need to be probed.

Counsel for Thampi, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran argued, "He (Thampi) has been in custody for seven days and a further extension in custody was not needed. Main beneficiary (as ED says) is on anticipatory bail. Thampi is in a better position."

Thampi's bail application will be heard on January 24 at CBI Special court, ED will need to file a reply then.

While seeking the remand, counsel for ED argued that considering the nature of the case, the pace of the investigation is slow, documents from 2009 are involved, and that ED wants to summon a few more people in the case.

Raju Ramachandran opposed any further remand arguing that Thampi had been questioned for 80 hours earlier and nearly 20 hours more during the three-day custody. He also insisted that Thampi suffered from prostate cancer and psychological issues and that he was ready to appear twice a day before ED.

As per ED, in April 2016, the I-T department conducted searches at the premises of Sanjay Bhandari. Various documents including documents related to 12 Bryanston Square Ellertob House were seized. ED started an investigation under the Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). An investigation by ED revealed the role of CC Thampi. It is alleged that Thampi along with Sanjay Bhandari and Vadra came up with the strategy to launder money.

ED had arrested Thampi on Monday (January 20), who is a close aide of Robert Vadra. Thampi and his three companies, Holiday City Centre, Holiday Properties and Holiday Bekal Resorts were under ED investigation, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act,1999 for an aggregate amount of Rs. 288 crores.