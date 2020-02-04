हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

A civilian was killed and four others injured in firing by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

New Delhi: Pakistan on Tuesday violated the LoC ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and Indian troops were returning the fire, the Indian Army said.

According to an army statement, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation, firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the statement added.

A civilian was killed and four others injured in firing by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

According to reports, Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate shelling and firing on Indian defence positions and villages close to the Line of Control. Some of the shells landed in the residential areas in which one civilian was killed and the others were injured. Some houses were also damaged in the shelling.

On February 2, there were multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Tangdhar, Gurez, Balakot and Mendhar sectors in which one Indian soldier was injured.

