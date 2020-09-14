हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire violation

Ceasefire violations: 3186 incidents reported along Line of Control in Jammu region since January 2020, says centre

As per the official statement, appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army and Border Security Force. 

Ceasefire violations: 3186 incidents reported along Line of Control in Jammu region since January 2020, says centre
Photo: Twitter/@BSF_India

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday (September 14, 2020) informed that there have been 3186 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the Jammu region since the start of 2020. 

The Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that these violations occurred between January 1 and September 7, 2020.

In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing were also reported along the Indo-Pak International Border in the Jammu region from January 1 to August 31.

"There have been 8 fatalities and 2 injuries of Army personnel in J&K till September 7 and there have been 5 injuries of BSF personnel along the International Border and Line of Control in J&K," said the Ministry of Defence.

As per the official statement, appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army and Border Security Force. 

"All the cases have been taken up with Pakistan authorities through the established mechanisms of hotlines, flag meetings,  Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries," said the MoD.

Tags:
ceasefire violationLine of controlPakistan
Next
Story

Overall situation at friction points in eastern Ladakh unchanged, continues to be tense: Sources
  • 48,46,427Confirmed
  • 79,722Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M54S

DNA: Spying is China's new weapon against India?