Ceasefire violations: 3186 incidents reported along Line of Control in Jammu region since January 2020, says centre

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday (September 14, 2020) informed that there have been 3186 incidents of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in the Jammu region since the start of 2020.

The Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said that these violations occurred between January 1 and September 7, 2020.

In addition, 242 incidents of cross-border firing were also reported along the Indo-Pak International Border in the Jammu region from January 1 to August 31.

"There have been 8 fatalities and 2 injuries of Army personnel in J&K till September 7 and there have been 5 injuries of BSF personnel along the International Border and Line of Control in J&K," said the Ministry of Defence.

As per the official statement, appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by the Indian Army and Border Security Force.

"All the cases have been taken up with Pakistan authorities through the established mechanisms of hotlines, flag meetings, Directorate General of Military Operations talks as well as diplomatic channels between the two countries," said the MoD.