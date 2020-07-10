हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Centre orders immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC

The directive from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came at the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-19 positive patient, a journalist, jumped from the fourth floor of the trauma centre and died.

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday ordered the immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre, Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center (JPNATC). The directive from the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan came at the backdrop of the recent incident when a COVID-19 positive patient, a journalist, jumped from the fourth floor of the trauma centre and died.

He has also directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration, for AIIMS as well as JPNATC. The report, along with its recommendations, will be submitted to him by July 27.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Vardhan said, "Ordered immediate replacement of Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Trauma Centre JPNATC. On July 6th, a COVID-19 positive journalist patient Shri Tarun Sisodiya had jumped from the 4th floor and died."

"Directed that an expert committee be constituted to suggest suitable changes in administration, for AIIMS as well as JPNATC. The report, along with its recommendations, shall be submitted before me by July 27, 2020," he said.

"The 4-member inquiry committee, constituted to examine the suicide of Shri Tarun Sisodiya, had submitted its report today. The committee did not find any malafide intent in the death of Mr Sisodiya. It also did not find any lapses in the treatment protocol of COVID-19," he added.

