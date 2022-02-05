हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
corbevax

Centre place purchase order for 5 crore Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine doses: Sources

Each dose of the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine is worth Rs 145. It can be used for children vaccination aged between 12-15 years.

Centre place purchase order for 5 crore Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine doses: Sources
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The Central government has placed an order with Hyderabad based Pharmaceutical company Biological E for five crore doses of 'Corbevax' COVID-19 vaccine with each dose costing Rs 145, said sources. According to sources, the government of India had earlier placed an order for 30 crore Corbevax doses on August 21.

The government has not decided yet about the beneficiaries of the vaccine. However, Corbevax can also be used for children vaccination aged between 12-15 years.

The Hyderabad-based company is expected to deliver the doses in the month of February. The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking has issued the supply order of Corbevax to Biological E.

The pharmaceutical company Biological E has also received permission for heterologous booster dose trials. ANI approached Biological E for a comment on the story but they didn`t respond. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
corbevaxCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

Watch: PM Narendra Modi plucks and eats Chana at Hyderabad's ICRISAT research farm

Must Watch

PT8M35S

Big disclosure of Amarinder Singh's Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam