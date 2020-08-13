हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Centre reaches landmark of distributing over three crore N95 masks to states

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has distributed more than 3.04 crore N95 masks and more than 1.28 crore PPE kits to states, union territories and central institutions, free of cost since March 11. In addition, 22,533 ‘Make in India’ ventilators have been delivered to various states, union territories and central institutions.

The Centre is also ensuring its installation and commissioning. Also, more than 10.83 crore HCQ tablets have been distributed to them. In the relentless work of governments of states and union territories for containment and management of COVID-19, the Centre's role has been in strengthening health infrastructure to fight the pandemic and its effective management.

Along with augmenting COVID-19 facilities, the Centre has been providing medical supplies free of cost to the state/UT governments to supplement their efforts. Most of the products supplied by the Centre were not being manufactured in the country in the beginning. The rising global demand due to the pandemic resulted in their scarce availability in the foreign markets.

With the combined efforts of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, the domestic industry has been encouraged and facilitated to manufacture and supply essential medical equipment like PPEs, N95 masks, ventilators etc., during this period.

As a result, resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by the Centre are domestically manufactured.

